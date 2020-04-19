Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic. "If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing. He did not elaborate on what actions the United States might take. Spain's PM to seek longer but more flexible lockdown

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would ask parliament for a 15-day extension until May 9 of the lockdown imposed in one of the world's worst coronavirus' outbreaks, but said the restrictions would be more flexible. "We have left behind the most extreme moments," Sanchez said at a press briefing. But he added: "These achievements are still insufficient and above all fragile. We cannot put them at risk with hasty solutions". UK hires former Olympic chief to boost hospital protective kit provision

Britain has appointed the former Goldman Sachs investment banker who led the country's 2012 Olympic planning to organise the domestic manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers treating coronavirus patients. The government has faced severe criticism from doctors and health workers over shortages of equipment, including masks, visors and gowns, and the suggestion that some items might have to be re-used if supplies run out. France to shun strict discrimination by age in lockdown exit

France will try to avoid setting different rules for older people and other forms of discrimination once the government starts easing its coronavirus confinement measures, the French President's office said. France's lockdown to combat the outbreak, which like in Spain, Italy and many other European countries includes restrictions on store openings and people's movements, will remain in place until at least May 11, President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week. Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions 30 days to control coronavirus spread

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clamp down on non-essential travel while allowing trade to continue across their long shared frontier during the coronavirus outbreak. Deported from U.S., Guatemalans fear infection in mass quarantine

More than 230 deported Guatemalans being held in mass quarantine at a sports center in the Central American nation's capital are fearful they may have been exposed to the coronavirus after compatriots flown home from the United States tested positive. President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday a dozen randomly selected people from a deportation flight on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus when examined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump discusses coronavirus pandemic with South Korea, Mexican leaders

President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday and expressed appreciation for his country's help in procuring COVID-19 tests for the United States, the White House said. "Both leaders agreed to continue working together to defeat the pandemic and restore global economic growth. President Trump and President Moon also discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea security relationship," the White House said in a statement. North Korean lecturers say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country: RFA

North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radio Free Asia reported on late Friday. The lecturers, speaking to organisations and neighbourhood watch groups, said there were COVID-19 cases within the country, without giving any numbers, Radio Free Asia (RFA) said, citing two sources, one in Pyongyang and one in Ryanggang province. UK government faces mounting criticism over protection clothing shortages

Doctors and health workers criticised the British government on Saturday for suggesting that personal protective equipment (PPE) worn while treating patients infected with coronavirus could be re-used, as supplies run low across the country. Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 15,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide. Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says

Israel will gradually ease its coronavirus lockdown from Sunday by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement after a slowdown in infection rates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Authorities have steadily tightened a partial lockdown imposed on March 14, shuttering offices, closing schools and ordering people to stay mostly at home.

