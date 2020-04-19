Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Over 24 lakh anganwadi beneficiaries served food in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Anila Bhendiya on Sunday said that over 24 lakh beneficiaries of 51,455 anganwadi centres across the state were delivered food at their doorstep, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

19-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Anila Bhendiya on Sunday said that over 24 lakh beneficiaries of 51,455 anganwadi centres across the state were delivered food at their doorstep, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "As all anganwadi and mini-anganwadi centres have been closed from March 13 to prevent and control the infection of coronavirus, about 24,38,000 beneficiaries of 51,455 anganwadi centres were distributed door-to-door nutritious food by the anganwadi workers," said Bhendiya during a video conference.

"The take-home ration distribution till March has been completed and the next slot for April is being distributed to the beneficiaries," she added. Under the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan, about 3,34,630 beneficiaries have been distributed dry ration to the beneficiaries in place of cooked food, she added.

Speaking on the welfare steps taken by the government during the lockdown period, she said, "Regular monitoring is being done telephonically by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Besides, the situation is constantly being reviewed by her along with departmental secretaries and officers." Secretary of Women and Child Development Department Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Secretary of Social Welfare Department Prasanna R. and Director of Women and Child Development Department Janmejaya Mahobe were also present. (ANI)

