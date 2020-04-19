4 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 38

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand on Sunday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 38.

"Four more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Jharkhand - 3 from Ranchi and 1 from Simdega. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 38," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 15,712, of which 2231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

