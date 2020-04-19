North Korean foreign ministry denies letter sent to Trump -KCNA

North Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday denied a letter was sent to U.S. President Donald Trump, state news agency KCNA reported.

"We cannot know whether the U.S. President is referring to exchanged letters in the past, but our top leadership has never sent any letter to the U.S. President," KCNA said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.