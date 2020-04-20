Kashmir Zone cyber police registers FIR against social media user for anti-national posts

Cyber police registered an FIR against a person named Masrat Zahra at Kashmir Zone cyber police station in Srinagar for allegedly uploading anti-national posts on social media with "criminal intention to induce the youth" by uploading photographs to provoke the public to disturb law and order. According to the police, the social media account is of Masrat Zahra.

" Cyber police station received information through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely Masrat Zahra is uploading anti-national posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offenses against public tranquility," police said in a statement. The FIR was registered on April 18 under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (Statements conducing to public mischief) and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The user is believed to be uploading photographs that can provoke the public to disturb law and order and is also uploading posts that tantamounts to glorify the anti-national activities and dent the image of law enforcement agencies besides causing disaffection against the country," it added. Police advised the general public to refrain from the misuse of social media platforms and circulation of unauthenticated information through such platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

