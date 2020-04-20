Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir Zone cyber police registers FIR against social media user for anti-national posts

Cyber police registered an FIR against a person named Masrat Zahra at Kashmir Zone cyber police station in Srinagar for allegedly uploading anti-national posts on social media with "criminal intention to induce the youth" by uploading photographs to provoke the public to disturb law and order.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:13 IST
Kashmir Zone cyber police registers FIR against social media user for anti-national posts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cyber police registered an FIR against a person named Masrat Zahra at Kashmir Zone cyber police station in Srinagar for allegedly uploading anti-national posts on social media with "criminal intention to induce the youth" by uploading photographs to provoke the public to disturb law and order. According to the police, the social media account is of Masrat Zahra.

" Cyber police station received information through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely Masrat Zahra is uploading anti-national posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offenses against public tranquility," police said in a statement. The FIR was registered on April 18 under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (Statements conducing to public mischief) and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The user is believed to be uploading photographs that can provoke the public to disturb law and order and is also uploading posts that tantamounts to glorify the anti-national activities and dent the image of law enforcement agencies besides causing disaffection against the country," it added. Police advised the general public to refrain from the misuse of social media platforms and circulation of unauthenticated information through such platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Coronavirus pushes Latin America's budding startups into survival mode

The chief executive of Colombian food technology startup Muy had expected to spend the past few weeks gearing up to raise a dollop of fresh funds from venture capital firms for an ambitious expansion plan.Instead, Jose Calderon was busy shu...

Germany to recover slowly after severe recession: Bundesbank

The Germany economy is in a severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick as many coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly economic report on Monday. With ...

FEATURE-Empty resorts spell long crisis for Caribbean as coronavirus hits

No one is swimming in the turquoise Caribbean waters of Cubas Varadero beach resort, nor lounging on its white, palm-fringed beaches. Its hundreds of hotels, shops and restaurants stand empty and eerily quiet.The nearby airport, the lifeblo...

FEATURE-NFL-League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the Presidents nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this weeks NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a virtual format on COVID-19 lockdown.Usually Draft Day securit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020