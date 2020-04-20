Left Menu
2 BMC employees test positive for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that two of its employees posted in its Disaster Management Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that two of its employees posted in its Disaster Management Department have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, BMC said that both were asymptomatic. "They have been kept at an isolation facility at the COVID-19 care centre of BMC," it added.

Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 283 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total positive cases in the state to 4,483, as of 11 am on Monday. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,656, including 14,255 active cases, 2,842 cured/discharged/migrated and 559 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

