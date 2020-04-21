U.S. says 'deeply concerned' with reports on Turkey's efforts to turn on Russian missiles

U.S. says 'deeply concerned' with reports on Turkey's efforts to turn on Russian missilesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 02:04 IST
The United States continues to object "strenuously" to Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defense systems and is "deeply concerned" with reports that Ankara is continuing its efforts to make the weapons operational, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told Reuters on Monday.
"We continue to stress at the highest levels that the S-400 transaction is the subject of ongoing CAATSA sanctions deliberations and it remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO. We are confident that President Erdogan and his senior officials understand our position," Ortagus said in an emailed statement.
