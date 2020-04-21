Left Menu
China says Vietnam's claims in South China sea are illegal, 'doomed to fail'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:20 IST
China says Vietnam's claims in South China sea are illegal, 'doomed to fail'
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's Foreign Ministry says it has lodged stern representations in response to what it called Vietnam's illegal claims in the South China sea and that any attempt to deny China's sovereignty there will be doomed to fail.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing Tuesday. Vietnam in recent days has protested against China's efforts to expand in the disputed waters, including by submitting a claim to the United Nations.

