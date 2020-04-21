Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to consider PIL seeking minimum wages for migrant workers during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:12 IST
SC asks Centre to consider PIL seeking minimum wages for migrant workers during lockdown

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to consider the contents of a PIL which has sought direction to central as well as the state governments to “jointly and severally” ensure payments of minimum wages to all migrant workers who are suffering during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, through video conferencing, was hearing the PIL filed by activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj seeking enforcement of fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have allegedly been left without work or food following the lockdown.

“This Petition is filed...seeking inter alia, to direct Central Government and the State Government to jointly and severally ensure payments of wages/minimum wages to all the migrant workers within a week,” the bench noted in its order. The bench took into consideration the materials and the contentions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the activists, and said, “We call upon the respondent-Union of India to look into such material and take such steps as it finds fit to resolve the issues raised in the petition”. It disposed of the PIL. Bhushan said the PIL is seeking a direction to the Centre and states to "jointly and severally" ensure payments of minimum wages to all migrant workers within a week and alleged that despite governmental measures, thousands of labourers still lack access to basic amenities.

He said that studies conducted by NGOs indicate that there are several areas where the aid is not reaching to the migrant workers. The law officer, referring to the status report, submitted that various measures are in place to address the issues concerning the migrant workers and helpline number has been provided to report on the implementation at the ground level.

He said that whenever any complaint with regard to food and other things is received, the authorities take action immediately. Bhushan, on the other hand, said that a study has been conducted on many such workers and around 96 per cent has not received ration from the government and they have not been paid any money.

The law officer said many NGOs have been helping poor people during the need of this hour along with the government and asked cannot the petitioners help such workers in any other way besides filing PILs. Bhushan said there were more than four crore migrant workers in the country and 15 lakhs of them have been put in crowded shelter homes and it made mockery of the system.

The government has recognised the need for payment to these workers by asking the private employers to pay their workers, but most of the employers do no have have money to pay. The PIL has sought enforcement of fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have been left without work or food following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The plea said that fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution needs to be enforced for migrant workers who are severely affected by the lockdown ordered by the government on March 24..

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No. of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,337 in UP, death toll climbs to 21

As many as 153 fresh coronavirus cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, the health department said. Thre...

Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya S...

Some OPEC ministers discuss implementing agreed oil cuts immediately

Some OPEC ministers had a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the oil price rout and possible extra measures to support the market but it took place without the core Gulf nations, highlighting a growing split inside the organisation. With...

Jennifer Lopez faces copyright infringement case of USD 150,000 over Instagram photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram account. A New York City photographer, Steve Sands has filed a lawsuit against her for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.The actress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020