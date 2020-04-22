Left Menu
COVID-19: Andhra govt lays more focus on 4 districts

The Andhra Pradesh government is laying more focus on the four districts - Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore - and putting all efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Cases are on the rise in these districts.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:19 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government is laying more focus on the four districts - Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore - and putting all efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Cases are on the rise in these districts. At a review meeting here on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked to take effective steps in restricting the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the number of tests, read a statement.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the distribution of protection masks has gained momentum in the Red and Orange zones. Vizianagaram and Srikakulam were the only districts where there were no positive COVID-19 cases. Tests were being carried out even in these two districts with 225 TreuNat machines, said the officials. The state government has taken a decision to convert GGH in Kurnool into a COVID-19 hospital. The patients in the hospital would be shifted to other hospitals. Permission has been sought to conduct plasma therapy at the hospital and adequate number of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and masks would be kept ready at the hospital.

Tests were conducted to 2,000 of the 32,000 persons identified in the integrated survey and tests for the remaining would be completed soon, the officials said. There are 7,100 people in the quarantine centres, they added. Reddy directed the officials to take immediate action to solve the problems of farmers by purchasing the produce at the earliest. The Chief Minister said that he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to rescue the Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat and he was assured of all help. (ANI)

