Crash victim families sue helicopter company

Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in the California helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have followed the lead of Bryant's widow and filed lawsuits against the operator's company. Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit in Los Angeles in February, with the owner and operator of the aircraft and the pilot listed as defendants. Ara Zobayan flew the helicopter and perished in the accident.

The additional victims filed suits Sunday in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported, but the difference in the filings is only Bryant's widow names the aircraft pilot. The helicopter was flown in heavy fog and cloud cover and crashed into a mountainside after plunging several hundred feet according to an initial investigation.

Vanessa Bryant's suit alleged that Zobayan was careless and negligent flying into the fog and was responsible for having not aborted the flight. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.