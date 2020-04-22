VAT on petrol, diesel increased in Assam

The Assam government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol and other motor spirits.

"Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22," Assam Government said in a Gazette notification on Tuesday.

The Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003 was amended to effect this change in the taxation rate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

