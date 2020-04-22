Karnataka CM thanks ITC Education Trust for pledging funds towards COVID-19 relief
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:56 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday thanked ITC Education Trust for pledging funds towards COVID-19 relief. Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "A sincere thank you to @ITCCorpCom Education Trust for their generous donation to the #CMRF_Karnataka."
The company has pledged Rs two crore for the treatment of COVID-19 affected as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
