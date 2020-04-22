UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting

Left Menu
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of Uttar Pradesh to review the situation regarding coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:11 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of Uttar Pradesh. . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi and other officials attended the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,294 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 20 deaths. (ANI)

