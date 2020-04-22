553 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 5,229

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 5,229 till 10 am today after 553 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data of state's Public Health Department.

The total number of deaths in the state, due to COVID-19, has climbed to 251 after 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.