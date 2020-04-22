Left Menu
Employee tests COVID-19 positive, part of Civil Aviation Ministry's office sealed

Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here has been sealed and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to sanitise the premises after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, ministry sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:09 IST
Visuals from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Civil Aviation (B) wing at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here has been sealed and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to sanitise the premises after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, ministry sources said on Wednesday. An employee of the ministry, who had attended office on April 15 has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The ministry has asked the patient's colleagues who came in contact with him to go into self-isolation as a precaution.

"An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution," the ministry tweeted. "Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it said in another tweet.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the ministry has extended all possible medical help and support to the person. "We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery," he tweeted. (ANI)

