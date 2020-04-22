Centre bring in Ordinance to end violence against health workers

Left Menu
The central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, making it a cognizable, non-bailable offence with imprisonment up to seven years for those found guilty.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar . Image Credit: ANI

The central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, making it a cognizable, non-bailable offence with imprisonment up to seven years for those found guilty. "We have brought an ordinance under which any attack on health workers will be a cognizable, non-bailable offence. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar briefed media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

Javadekar said that an amendment will be made to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and ordinance will be implemented. "Such crime will now be cognizable and non-bailable. An investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from three months to five years, and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakhs," Javadekar said.

Moreover, if damage is done to vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused, Javadekar stated. This comes amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

