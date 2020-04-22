Left Menu
Create helpline for elderly to during lockdown, HC tells Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:36 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to create a dedicated helpline for senior citizens to address their problems and provide them assistance during the coronavirus lockdown. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad on a plea, heard via video conferencing, seeking that banking, health, groceries and other basic facilities be provided to senior citizens at their doorsteps during the lockdown.

The bench directed the Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, to create the helpline number on an urgent basis and to give it wide publicity. With the direction, the bench disposed of the petition by Ajit Kumar, a senior lawyer and also a senior citizen, who had also sought that elderly persons be relocated away from general public to protect them from being infected by COVID-19.

Kumar had said that senior citizens often live alone and therefore, have to go out on their own to buy groceries or medicines or avail banking services. He had also said that with age the immune system weakens and thus, the elderly become more vulnerable to coronavirus infection when they venture out.

Aggarwal, during the hearing, told the court that the government machinery at all levels is already doing its best to contain the spread of COVID-19. He also told the court that "reverse quarantine or isolation of senior citizens at dedicated areas in green zones", as sought by Kumar, was required in countries/ places where lockdown is not being observed and not in India which has been pro-active in declaring a lockdown. He also argued that displacing senior citizens without there being any symptoms poses a greater risk of exposure during the mass relocation process and would cause panic and anxiety among the elderly.

The government lawyer further said that senior citizens all requests, including for groceries and medical supplies, are being addressed through the helpline no. 1291 provided by Delhi Police..

