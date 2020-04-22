Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon officials say Trump's comment Iran a warning, will maintain self-defense

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:38 IST
Pentagon officials say Trump's comment Iran a warning, will maintain self-defense

Senior Pentagon officials said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's comments on Iran were meant as a warning to Tehran, but suggested that the U.S. military would continue to abide by their existing right to self defense instead of any changes to their rules. "The President issued an important warning to the Iranians, what he was emphasizing is all of our ships retain the right of self-defense," Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist told reporters at the Pentagon.

During the same briefing Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that he liked the President's warning. "Nobody should doubt, that the commanders have the authority right now to respond to any hostile act or hostile intent," Hyten said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NYC July 4 fireworks show will go on, in 'a different way'

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patricks Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride march, but the famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen in some form, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. One w...

U.S. deaths top 46,000 after near-record increase previous day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 46,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.A University of Washington model httpscovid19.healthdata.orgunited-states-of-america, often cited by...

Pducherry CM welcomes ordinance to punish those attacking, healthcare personnel

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet decision to bring an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with m...

Pak PM Imran tests negative for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, his aide said, as the number of the COVID-29 cases crossed 10,000 in the country. Khan, 67, agreed for the test after Faisal Edhi, the son of lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020