Maharashtra's COVID-19 count mounts to 5,649, toll reaches 269

A total of 431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the cumulative number of cases to 5,649 in the State while the toll stood at 269, said the Health Department on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the cumulative number of cases to 5,649 in the State while the toll stood at 269, said the Health Department on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths, 18 were reported on Wednesday in which 10 were from Mumbai and two from Pune.

"431 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths have been reported today in Maharashtra, taking the number of cases to 5,649 and deaths to 269. Out of the new deaths, 10 were reported in Mumbai and two in Pune. 789 patients have recovered from the disease so far," said the state's Health Department. Nine cases were reported in Dharavi, which takes the total count of positive cases in Dharavi to 189 including 12 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total, 15,859 are active cases. 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged, and 652 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

