Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HC starts helpline to lodge complaints against problems faced while video conferencing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:29 IST
COVID-19: HC starts helpline to lodge complaints against problems faced while video conferencing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday started a helpline number -- 14611 -- to receive complaints regarding audio or visual problems experienced during proceedings held via video conferencing. Since the last week of March, the High Court has been hearing urgent matters via video conferencing to prevent crowding of the court premises and thus, curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, on the direction of Chief Justice D N Patel and as recommended by the Information Technology Committee of the High Court, the helpline has been started, an office order issued by the Registrar General's office said. It said the complaints received on the helpline would be communicated to the court masters of the concerned judges conducting proceedings via video conferencing.

"To facilitate lodgement of complaints the Listing Branch shall provide in the cause list, in addition to the helpline number, the mobile number of the court master of the concerned bench (judges)," the office order also said. It further said that "no grievance will be entertained with regard to connectivity, quality or otherwise, after the video conferencing proceedings are over, except where directions are passed by the concerned Bench to entertain such complaints post conclusion of video conferencing proceedings." PTI HMP SKV  RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Muslim grouping OIC urges help for vulnerable states in coronavirus battle

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC urged member states on Wednesday to help struggling Muslim states combat the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Africa. The 57-member groups executive committee, after a virtual meeting, also c...

LB Harris signs tender with Dolphins

Linebacker Trent Harris signed his tender with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Harris, 24, was an exclusive rights free agent. Terms were not disclosed.Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2018, Harris spent that season on the New E...

Pelosi retreats on House proxy voting during virus pandemic

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called off a Thursday vote on whether to allow House members to cast votes by proxy and is instead forming a bipartisan group to review options for reopening the House during the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi announc...

Confined by lockdown, some students in France queue for donated food

Unable to work part-time jobs under the coronavirus lockdown, some students in French universities are surviving on food donated by the authorities as they struggle to meet living expenses. Queuing for food handouts has become a ritual for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020