Delhi's containment zone tally rises to 89

With two more areas added to the containment zones by the Delhi government, the total number of containment zones rises to 89, as of Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With two more areas added to the containment zones by the Delhi government, the total number of containment zones rises to 89, as of Wednesday. The two new areas added in the list are Campa Cola Street, Lado Sarai and F-313 and F-274, Near Shiva Temple, Lado Sarai.

The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

With 92 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1 death reported on Wednesday; the total number of positive cases in Delhi is 2248, with 48 patients succumbing to the deadly virus, said the Delhi Health Department. Meanwhile, 724 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,476 patients are active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

