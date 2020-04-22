Left Menu
Baghel requests PM Modi to transfer CSR funds to C'garh government

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to give instructions to the officials concerned that the CSR funds deposited by Chhattisgarh's mining projects and industrial units into the PM-CARES Fund should immediately be transferred to his state government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:50 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to give instructions to the officials concerned that the CSR funds deposited by Chhattisgarh's mining projects and industrial units into the PM-CARES Fund should immediately be transferred to his state government. The Chief Minister said that if this amount is spent on the prevention of COVID-19 or if it is supposed to be utilised for the prevention of COVID-19, then State government should be entrusted with the responsibility to ensure spending CSR funds only in those districts, which are affected by mining or industrial projects and COVID-19 infection.

Baghel has stated in the letter that CSR funds were established in view of the difficulties faced by the people living near mining projects or industrial units and their problems arising due to displacement, pollution and other such reasons. He further stated in the letter to the Prime Minister that "you must be aware that CSR funds are utilised for the development of basic facilities and other construction works in areas near mining projects and industries. The foremost objective of CSR funds is to bring relief to the people affected by the establishment of industrial units."

The Chief Minister further stated in the letter that under the current circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government has given instructions to all the mining projects and industrial units to deposit their CSR funds directly into PM-CARES Fund. Units have started complying with the instructions. "This decision of the Central government is causing major dissatisfaction among the people affected by mining projects and industrial units. The Central government's decision will deprive the people living near mining areas of the basic facilities," he said.

Chief Minister Baghel has requested that the CSR funds deposited by the State's mining projects and industrial units should immediately be transferred to the Chhattisgarh government. (ANI)

