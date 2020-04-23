Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur police registers FIR against Arnab Goswami following complaint filed by Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut

Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami over a complaint filed by Maharashtra Energy Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr. Nitin Raut.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:46 IST
Nagpur police registers FIR against Arnab Goswami following complaint filed by Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut
Maharashtra Energy Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr. Nitin Raut. Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami over a complaint filed by Maharashtra Energy Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr. Nitin Raut. The FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station on Wednesday under Section 153, 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 298, 500, 504, 505(2), 506, 120-B, 117 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to ANI Raut said, "Goswami has tried to provoke people by using indecent language. Using derogatory language against someone is not acceptable. He also tried to insult Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He has lost his mental stability." "The Editors Guild of India should take an action against him (Goswami) and he should be removed from his post. We have also filed a complaint against him last night and he has to come and give an answer, in case he doesn't turn up then we'll move the High Court," he added.

Goswami, in his debate show on television over Palghar mob lynching, had allegedly made inflammatory statements. Earlier today Raut denied any role of the Congress party in the attack on Goswami.

Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Saudi Arabias Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdoms banks to delay by three months the payment of installments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter o...

Pompeo renews criticism of China over virus but welcomes supplies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit out at Beijing again on Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak and accused it of taking advantage of the pandemic to bully neighbors, even as he welcomed Chinas provision of essential medical supplie...

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees says decision taken in deference to govt wishes....

Sterling holds steady before UK flash PMI data for April

The pound was flat on Thursday before the release of preliminary UK PMI data for April, which is expected to show a sharp decline in economic activity as the coronavirus lockdown brings British business to a halt. Flash PMI data, due at 083...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020