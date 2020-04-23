Puducherry CM, Assembly Speaker undergo tests for COVID-19
Chief Minister V Narayansamy, Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundu, Ministers, MP and MLAs underwent tests for COVID-19 at the legislative assembly on Thursday.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:32 IST
Chief Minister V Narayansamy, Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundu, Ministers, MP and MLAs underwent tests for COVID-19 at the legislative assembly on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far the Union Territory has reported seven COVID-19 positive cases.
Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
