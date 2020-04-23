Lt Governor directs officials to create dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi police personnel
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed officials to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi Police personnel.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:24 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed officials to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi Police personnel. He has also directed setting up an exclusive testing centre for Delhi police personnel working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
With 2,248 coronavirus cases so far, Delhi is among the worst-hit states. With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
