Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Governor directs officials to create dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi police personnel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed officials to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi Police personnel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:24 IST
Lt Governor directs officials to create dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi police personnel
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed officials to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility for Delhi Police personnel. He has also directed setting up an exclusive testing centre for Delhi police personnel working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With 2,248 coronavirus cases so far, Delhi is among the worst-hit states. With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt makes 'new friend' on World Book Day

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and gave a quick introduction to her new friend that she made on the occasion World Book Day. With World Book Day being observed today, the 27-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a...

There was no China cover-up of coronavirus, Chinese envoy says

China did not cover up the novel coronavirus outbreak and so the United States should not seek to bully the Peoples Republic in a manner reminiscent of the 19th century European colonial wars, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursd...

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday local time, tol...

Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" gains a coronavirus face mask

Banksys Girl with a Pierced Eardrum has been updated for the coronavirus era with the addition of a blue surgical face mask. The mural, a take on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring but with a security alarm replacing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020