Strictly implementing wearing of masks at public places: Guwahati Police

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:48 IST
Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati Police on Thursday said that wearing of masks in public places is being implemented strictly in the city, Police Commissioner MP Gupta said. A total of 137 people were arrested on April 22 for not wearing masks in the public places in the view of coronavirus spread.

"137 people were arrested for not wearing face masks in public in Guwahati, Assam, yesterday. We are strictly implementing the wearing of face masks by people at public places," Gupta told ANI. Assam has reported 35 cases of coronavirus including one death so far.

With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

