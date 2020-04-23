Left Menu
C'garh CM takes up issue of stranded students, labourers with Amit Shah

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the problem of labourers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states and the students studying in Kota, during a telephonic conversation.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:32 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the problem of labourers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states and the students studying in Kota, during a telephonic conversation. According to a press statement, Home Minister Shah assured Chief Minister Baghel that quick decision will be taken, as soon as the proposal is received from the State government in this regard.

On the Chief Minister's instructions, Chief Secretary RP Mandal has requested Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter addressed to him, to allow the return of labourers and students of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states. "Many labourers of Chhattisgarh are stranded in other states such as Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir. All possible steps are being taken by the State government to ensure the redressal of their problems. In addition to facilitation of arrangements such as food and stay, financial aid is also being provided by the State government," the press statement says.

In the letter addressed to Ajay Bhalla, Mandal has written that as one month of the lockdown period has passed, many sections of society in Chhattisgarh have raised the issue of inconvenience being faced by the stranded labourers and students in other States. (ANI)

