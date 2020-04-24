Left Menu
Development News Edition

Araria district agricultural officer, block agricultural coordinator held for misbehaving with security guard: ADG

District agricultural officer and a block agricultural coordinator from Araria have been booked for misbehaving with a security guard, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Bihar. A police officer has also been suspended in the matter.

ANI | Araria (Bihar) | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:52 IST
Araria district agricultural officer, block agricultural coordinator held for misbehaving with security guard: ADG
Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

District agricultural officer and a block agricultural coordinator from Araria have been booked for misbehaving with a security guard, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Bihar. A police officer has also been suspended in the matter. "In a recent video, the District agricultural officer and a block agriculture coordinator from Araria were seen misbehaving with a chowkidar. In the video, a police officer, also present at the spot, was seen as being the mute spectator during the incident. After a probe by the District Magistrate and District Superintendent, all three were found responsible," Kumar told ANI.

He further said, "While a case has been registered against the District agricultural officer, a block agriculture coordinator, the police officer has been suspended for his inaction." The two government officials have been booked under IPC Section 353, 355, 500 and 506 and Under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, ADG added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: NGO provides vanity vans for cops on lockdown duty

After health workers, Mumbais police personnel are the most overworked lot, as they have been manning the citys streets round the clock ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month. Taking into consideration the problems faced by...

Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted

About 79 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said on Friday as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000. According to the Ministry of National Heal...

HBO Max developing 'The Hellfire Club' adaptation with 'Revenant' scribe

HBO Max is reportedly working on an adaptation of author Jake Tappers book The Hellfire Club. The Revenant scribe Mark L Smith will adapt the book and executive produce the project for the streaming service, which is set to debut in the US ...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020