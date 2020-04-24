Trying to help stranded students in line with MHA guidelines: Bihar govt tells Patna HC

Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary, state Disaster Management Department, told the Patna High Court that the state government is trying to render all possible help to stranded students from Bihar in line with the lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "As would be evident the Government of Bihar is extremely sensitive towards the plight of students stranded outside Bihar. The Government of Bihar, in coordination with other State Governments, is trying to render all possible help within the confines stipulated by the lockdown guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," the Principal Secretary said in a letter.

His reply came after the Registrar General of the Patna High Court wrote to him regarding the safe return of students studying at Kota in Rajasthan to Bihar. The Chief Justice of Patna High Court has expressed his deep concern about the safety and security of the children.

"Whether all or any one of the students studying outside the State should or can be brought back, within the constraints of the guidelines and the directions issued by the Central/State Government(s), is for the administration to consider and take appropriate action in that regard, but certainly, safety and security of all the students studying at various places outside Bihar, under all circumstances, being of prime importance must and should be ensured," read the letter. "Hon'ble the Chief Justice expresses his deep concern about the safety and security of the children. Perhaps you may have to get in touch with your counter part in Rajasthan or any other State, for ensuring appropriate action. Before any appropriate action is taken on the judicial side, it is desired of you to respond to the communication," it said.

Earlier, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had sent buses to bring back students of their states stranded in Kota. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.