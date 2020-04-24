Can't grant exemption to lawyers during lockdown: Centre tells Kerala HC

Central government on Friday told Kerala High Court that exemption from lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, cannot be granted to lawyers. The court was hearing an oral petition made by Kerala High Court Advocates Association President Lakshmi Narayan seeking permission to allow High Court lawyers to access their chambers in Ernakulam during the lockdown.

A division bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran said that it is not passing any orders on the matter for now and added that it will appraise the situation after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. The matter was slated for further hearing on May 3. Counsel for the Central government said that it is not possible to grant any exemptions to lawyers to move during COVID-19 lockdown. "If permission is granted at this stage, it will bring a lot of people on the road," Centre's counsel told the High court.

"Kerala is bound to follow what Centre says," said the additional advocate general, appearing for the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.