Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand govt freezes additional installments of DA,DR for employees, pensioners

The Uttarakhand government has frozen additional installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners till July 2021.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:03 IST
Uttarakhand govt freezes additional installments of DA,DR for employees, pensioners
Trivendra Singh Rawat [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government has frozen additional installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners till July 2021. This notification was rolled out by the state government on Friday morning in the wake of the coronavirus speread.

The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government has also stated in the notification that the additional installments of DA and DR due from July 1 to January 1, 2021 will not be paid. The decision from the state government came just a day after the Centre put a hold on increase in DA for its employees because of the strain on its finances due to coronavirus.

In view of the crisis arising out of deadly virus, the Central Government on Thursday decided that additional installment of DA to employees and DR to pensioners due from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid. The additional instalments of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not be paid. However, DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid.(ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No touching: locked-down care home residents reunite with family

Cecile Oury could not embrace her mother, an 89-year-old resident of a French nursing home, and they were divided by a transparent plastic screen, but they were at least together for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Its great....

Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear

As Africa braces for a surge in coronavirus cases, its countries are dangerously behind in the global race for scarce medical equipment. Ten nations have no ventilators at all. Outbid by richer countries, and not receiving medical gear from...

China 'will pay a price' for causing 'huge challenge' for global economy, says Pompeo

Blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it has caused a huge challenge for the global as well as the US economy by not sharing the information they had and the ruling Communist Party will pay a pri...

Few hundred daily coronavirus cases will enable easing lockdown - Germany's RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany needs to fall to a few hundred a day to enable further easing of lockdown measures, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.Germany recorded 2,337 new cases to br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020