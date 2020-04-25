Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Centre approves pool testing, plasma therapy for Maharashtra

The Union Health Ministry on Friday approved the pool testing and plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 disease in the State, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:13 IST
Combating COVID-19: Centre approves pool testing, plasma therapy for Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Friday approved the pool testing and plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 disease in the State, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. According to a press release of the state government, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had interaction with the Health Ministers and Health Secretaries of the States through video conferencing on Friday afternoon.

"Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gave approval to the pool testing and plasma therapy proposal of State government. During the interaction, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that that the portable pulse oximeter and x-ray testing can help in early diagnosis of the corona patients that can help to curb the mortality rate due to COVID-19," the release reads. The release further said that the State also suggested the re-use of the personal protection equipment (PPE) kits by disinfecting it.

18 more COVID-19 deaths and 394 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. "The total count of coronavirus cases in the State has climbed to 6,817," said the state Public Health Department. With 18 more deaths, the toll due to the infection has risen to 310.

With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of cases in the country is at 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 724 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move.The budget carrie...

U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816.The CDC reported it...

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a game changer, advocated for an additional review.The dr...

Air France to get USD 7.6-billion government aid package

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020