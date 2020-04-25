Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandra incident: Police custody of Vinay Dubey extended till April 28

The police custody of Vinay Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the gathering at Bandra earlier this month, has been extended till April 28.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:04 IST
Bandra incident: Police custody of Vinay Dubey extended till April 28
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The police custody of Vinay Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the gathering at Bandra earlier this month, has been extended till April 28. He was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18.

Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action. On April 14, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the railway station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, merely hours after the extension of the lockdown till May 3 was announced. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020