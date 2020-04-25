Left Menu
31 new COVID-19 cases in Kanpur

As many as 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 144, an official said.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 144 in Kanpur. Total three people have died till date due to COVID-19 in the city," said Dr Ashok Shukla, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,604 cases of COVID-19, including 206 cured/discharged/migrated and 24 deaths. (ANI)

