31 new COVID-19 cases in Kanpur
As many as 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 144, an official said.ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:12 IST
As many as 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 144, an official said.
"31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 144 in Kanpur. Total three people have died till date due to COVID-19 in the city," said Dr Ashok Shukla, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,604 cases of COVID-19, including 206 cured/discharged/migrated and 24 deaths. (ANI)
