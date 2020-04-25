Left Menu
Not necessary to freeze DA, DR hike, says former PM Manmohan Singh

Expressing concerns over the Centre's decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees and pensioners, Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that it is not necessary to impose hardships on government servants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:14 IST
Congress leader and Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concerns over the Centre's decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees and pensioners, Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that it is not necessary to impose hardships on government servants. "I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people," said the former Prime Minister in a video message put out on Congress' Twitter handle.

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday stopped a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for the central government pensioners till July next year. According to the order issued, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that the additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief to Central Government pensioners, due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the order said. (ANI)

