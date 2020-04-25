Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 lockdown: Assam govt to take decision on opening of shops on April 27

Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday informed that no decision has been taken by the government pertaining to relaxation of ongoing lockdown such as opening of salons, shops, etc.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:53 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: Assam govt to take decision on opening of shops on April 27
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday informed that no decision has been taken by the government pertaining to relaxation of ongoing lockdown such as opening of salons, shops, etc. A decision in this regard would taken on April 27, Monday.

This comes just a day after the Spokesperson of the Home Affairs tweeted stating that "All registered shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood and standalone shops exempted from lockdown restrictions." "Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open. Mandatory: 50 per cent strength of workers, wearing of masks and observing Social Distancing. Relaxations not applicable in Hotspots/containment zones."

The entire country is under lockdown till May 3 as the number of cases of coronavirus are growing each day. With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured and discharged, or migrated.The death toll stands at 775, with as many as 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border

Hundreds of people who live in Poland and work in Germany protested on Friday evening in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border. Poland was one of the first...

Australia, New Zealand honour military from home as coronavirus scuppers parades

Thousands across Australia and New Zealand honored their countries military personnel on Saturday in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the coronavirus outbreak forced most traditional Anzac Day memorials to be cancel...

Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others hav...

India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown

Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. But now a hush has come over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020