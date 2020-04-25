Left Menu
Govt advised landlords to waive rent but NDMC sent us notice to pay license fees, say shopkeepers

The New Delhi Shopkeepers Federation has said they have received notice from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to pay license fees while underlining that the government had advised landlords to waive off rent amid lockdown due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The New Delhi Shopkeepers Federation has said they have received notice from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to pay license fees while underlining that the government had advised landlords to waive off rent amid lockdown due to COVID-19. Markets in NDMC area have been shut since the announcement was made regarding the lockdown last month.

"We have got notices and interestingly with 10 per cent proposed increase in the fees. This is uncalled for as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have said that landlords should give relief to tenants for some time in rent. On the other hand, government agencies are charging fees," Dinesh Gaur, President of New Delhi Shopkeepers Federation told ANI. "We are obeying lockdown orders. Our shops have been closed for almost a month, we are paying money to our staff also then how will be able to pay the fees when the government is giving advisory then it must be followed by the government first," he said.

According to the Federation, there are 25 markets including Palika Bazar, Palika Palace, Sarojni Nagar Market, Kasturba Nagar Market that come under the jurisdiction of the NDMC and approximately 5,000 shopkeepers are affected due to lockdown. (ANI)

