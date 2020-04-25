Left Menu
Delhi HC grants interim bail to 65-year-old war veteran in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to a 65-year-old war veteran, who served during the 1971 war, in connection with a civil dispute case in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 25-04-2020 15:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to a 65-year-old war veteran, who served during the 1971 war, in connection with a civil dispute case in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice Brijesh Sethi observed that "in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and further in view of the fact that it is very difficult to maintain social distancing in the jail, the petitioner be released on interim bail in the interest of justice".

Advocates MK Gosh and Tina Garg, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the dispute between the parties is more or less civil in nature, and allegations against the petitioner are false and similar allegations were leveled against the petitioner in the year 2006 as well. "In view of the fact that the complainant and the petitioner are neighbors, this court finds that an earnest effort can be made by the parties to settle the dispute. Counsel for the petitioner as well as complainant are agreeable to it," the court said.

The court said that granted interim bail to the petitioner for a period of 45 days and on the condition of him furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000 to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent. The petition seeking interim bail said that the petitioner is a war veteran with the BSF, had proudly served the motherland in the 1971 war, and is suffering from hypertension.

It also submitted that due to his impeccable service record, he had subsequently been posted by the Government of India for the protection of the ambassadors and high commissioners in various parts of the world and is now a retired senior citizen. (ANI)

