Combating COVID-19: Uttarakhand launches CM Relief fund website for receiving donations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched Chief Minister's Relief Fund website so as to receive donations online for the COVID-19 relief works.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat holding a meeting with officials on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched Chief Minister's Relief Fund website so as to receive donations online for the COVID-19 relief works. The procedure for making donations are mentioned on the website cmrf.uk.gov.in itself.

"Now, funds can be donated for relief through online payment. The details of the donation procedure is available on the website," read a press statement from state government. Further, district hospitals located in 9 hill districts will function as usual and continue to treat general patients as no COVID-19 cases were reported from these districts, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"Fair Hospital Haridwar, Doon Hospital Dehradun, Medical College Rudrapur, and Sushila Tiwari Hospital Haldwani will treat COVID-19 patients," the statement read. A Cabinet Sub-committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal to work on the ways to compensate the economy that has been damaged due to COVID-19.

"Chief Minister Rawat will interact directly with the people of industrial, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, dairy, and MSME sectors. Their suggestions will be taken on how to strengthen our economy after COVID-19," the statement reads. There are a total of 48 COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has mounted to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5,063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

