Maharashtra police registers over 69,000 cases for lockdown violations

A total of 69,374 cases have been registered since March 22 for the lockdown violations across the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 69,374 cases have been registered since March 22 for the lockdown violations across the state. "A total of 69,374 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22nd March till today, for violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms while 477 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen," said the Maharashtra Police.

The state police further added that 14,955 people have been arrested since March 22 till date, for violation of restrictions during the lockdown and a total of 47,168 vehicles have been impounded in the same period. With regard to Maharashtra police personnel testing positive for COVID-19, the state police informed that as of now, 96 police personnel have been tested for the coronavirus of which seven have already recovered.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with a tally of 6,817, out of which 840 patients have recovered while 301 have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

