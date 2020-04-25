Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia draws PM Modi's attention to plight of MSMEs, seeks measures for their revival

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his "immediate attention and intervention" towards the condition of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country during the lockdown period and also suggested measures to ensure their revival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:36 IST
Sonia draws PM Modi's attention to plight of MSMEs, seeks measures for their revival
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his "immediate attention and intervention" towards the condition of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country during the lockdown period and also suggested measures to ensure their revival. "MSMEs contribute close to one-third of the nation's GDP and account for almost 50 per cent of our exports. They employ over 11 crore people. At this moment, without appropriate support, more than 6.3 crore MSMEs stand on the verge of economic ruin," she wrote in the letter.

"Every single day of the lockdown comes at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore to the sector. Nearly all MSMEs have lost sales orders, seen a complete cessation of their work, and have had their revenue negatively impacted by the lockdown. Most worrying of all, the 11 crore employees mentioned in the preceding paragraph are at risk of losing their jobs as MSMEs struggle to pay their wages and salaries," she further stated in the letter. The Congress president has urged the Central government to introduce a "series of measures to meet this crisis head-on or risk a much large economic crisis down the road."

Gandhi has also hinted at possible steps that can be taken to deal with the impending crisis, which includes announcing a Rs 1 lakh crore "MSME Wage Protection" package, which would help in shoring up jobs, boosting morale. The second suggestion is to establish and deploy a credit guarantee fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, to "provide immediate liquidity to the sector and ensure adequate capital is available to MSMEs at a time when they need it the most."

The other measures suggested by her include ensuring commercial banks to provide adequate, easy and timely credit supply to MSMEs, setting up a 24/7 helpline in the ministry to assist the industries from the sector, and an "expansion and extension of RBI's moratorium on payment of loans for MSME beyond the stipulated period of three months." Lastly, the Congress chief has said that "high collateral security is leading to a denial of credit and similarly, the "limits on margin money being extremely high."

Gandhi ended the letter with a plea stating, "The government has acknowledged MSMEs to be the backbone of our economy. It is time it takes measures to ensure the revival and strengthening of that backbone. This is a case where timely and decisive action can make all the difference." In the letter, Gandhi also assured the Centre of Congress' continued constructive support in the fight against COVID-19, which has hit 24,942 people and killed 779 people so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for DA, DR decision, asks to stop 'unnecessary expenses'

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision not to pay the additional instalment of dearness allowance DA payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief DR to Central Government pensioners, Congress general secretary Priyanka G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020