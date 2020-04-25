NIA court rejects bail plea of Anand Teltumbde

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Saturday rejected the interim bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima-Koregaon case. The court has sent the Bhima-Koregaon incident accused to judicial custody till May 8.

"The accused was produced at 12.35 pm before the court. He has no complaints of ill-treatment at the hands of the police. There is material on record for remanding the accused to judicial custody. Hence, be remanded to judicial custody till May 8," states the order. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)