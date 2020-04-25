Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC closes PIL seeking direction to TN govt to give emergency integrated medicines against COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:42 IST
HC closes PIL seeking direction to TN govt to give emergency integrated medicines against COVID-19

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Saturday closed a PIL seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to appoint a committee for providing emergency integrated medicines against COVID-19 within a timeframe fixed by the Court. The division bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar gave the direction on a petition by social activist "Traffic' Ramaswamy.

It observed that Ramaswamy was also becoming an expert in the medical field, apart from the honorary doctorate he has. "This court lacks expertise in the relevant medical field and as such, the positive direction sought for by the petitioner cannot be issued," the court said.

Ramaswamy, among the other things, had sought a direction to appoint a Committee to provide emergency integrated medicines by inviting health practitioners to join hands with the State in the fight against coronavirus. Additional Advocate General Narmada Sampath had drawn the attention of the bench to the April 23 Government Order of the Health and Family Welfare Department The G.O said that to explore the feasibility of using the Indian system of medicines, the state government had through its April 15 order, constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy.

The Union government had also issued guidelines for using Indian system of medicines used for similar illnesses, to be used as a general immunity booster and accordingly formulated a scheme "Aarokyam", a special programme with AYUSH interventions for COVID-19 for immune enhancement She further submitted that convulsions and the Annexures to G.O had also given a detailed enumeration as to the adoption and put in use of the Indian System of Medicine. The bench, after hearing the submissions, said that in the light of the Govrenment Order, the court was of the considered view that no further orders are necessary in this writ petition.

That apart, the prayer sought for by the petitioner was an omnibus one which falls within the domain of the concerned expert, the court said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telanganas tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana. The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus ca...

ICICI Pru Life Q4 net profit slips 31% to Rs 179.5 crore

Private sector ICICI Prudential Life on Saturday said a staggering Rs 18,898 crore loss on its investments and a robust growth in the cash-burning protection policy sales have led to an over 31 percent dip in net income for the March quarte...

811 new coronavirus cases in Maha, highest one-day increase

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single day increase -- which took the total number of cases in the state to 7,628. The death toll also increased to 323 with 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the sta...

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020