Lifeline Udan carries 2.5 ton medical load to J-K to combat COVID-19

Lifeline Udan flight operated by Indian Air Force IAF) on Saturday carried the medical load of 2.5 ton to Jammu and Kashmir, containing over 50,000 masks and personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:02 IST
Lifeline Udan carrying medical essentials to Jammu and Kashmir. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Lifeline Udan flight operated by Indian Air Force today carried medical load of 2.5 ton to Jammu and Kashmir, containing over 50K masks, PPEs, ventilators, infrared thermometers, critical paediatric immunization vaccines and viral transport media (VTM) kits," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday had praised aviation professionals and stakeholders for making the life saving medical and essential supplies available to citizens across the country amid COVID-19 lockdown under 'Lifeline Udan.'Taking to Twitter, Puri said: "3,43,635 km has been covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date. 347 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers. 206 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. 591.66 tonnes of cargo has been transported to date." (ANI)

