Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure strict adherence to social distancing during lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar CP

Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (CP) Alok Singh on Saturday instructed police officers to ensure strict adherence to social distancing in all activities during the lockdown.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:39 IST
Ensure strict adherence to social distancing during lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar CP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (CP) Alok Singh on Saturday instructed police officers to ensure strict adherence to social distancing in all activities during the lockdown. He was reviewing lockdown, law and order and crime control situation here.

"Singh also directed to intensify patrolling and flag marches in hotspots and sensitive areas. Ongoing action against illegal liquor will continue," a press release said. In view of Ramzan, Singh said that there is a need to actively monitor social media space. He said that police personnel and Rapid Response Team on duty must wear PPE kit and use a visor (helmet) provided to them.

He said all police personnel stationed at check-posts and barriers must also wear the visor, the statement said. "Singh said there is adequate availability of safety equipment, and all police personnel on duty must remain safe. He instructed to keep safety kits at all the spots where police personnel are stationed," it added.

He asked the Chief Fire Officer to collect safety equipment kits from the police line and distribute them among the fire personnel. A fire brigade is also carrying out sanitation work in the hotspot areas, hence the personnel need additional safety measures, he said.

Singh further said that thermal screening must be done of all the home-delivery boys delivering essential commodities in hotspot areas of e-commerce companies and sample testing should be done on a random basis. "Officials must speak to the concerned e-commerce companies regarding this. The adequate number of procurement centres has been created. Police personnel must ensure that crowding does not take place in mandis and procurement centres. They must see that social distancing is strictly implemented," the statement added.

Singh said that all liquor shops must be inspected by the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police in coordination with District Excise Officer. He also asked to prepare a roster to check all the liquor shops. "We will not tolerate discrepancy in this regard," he said. Singh also discussed issues relating to bringing back Uttar Pradesh labourers who have completed 14-day quarantine process but are stranded in other states.

He directed officials to be prepared and complete all necessary preparations in time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020