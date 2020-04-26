Ensure strict adherence to social distancing during lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar CP

Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (CP) Alok Singh on Saturday instructed police officers to ensure strict adherence to social distancing in all activities during the lockdown. He was reviewing lockdown, law and order and crime control situation here.

"Singh also directed to intensify patrolling and flag marches in hotspots and sensitive areas. Ongoing action against illegal liquor will continue," a press release said. In view of Ramzan, Singh said that there is a need to actively monitor social media space. He said that police personnel and Rapid Response Team on duty must wear PPE kit and use a visor (helmet) provided to them.

He said all police personnel stationed at check-posts and barriers must also wear the visor, the statement said. "Singh said there is adequate availability of safety equipment, and all police personnel on duty must remain safe. He instructed to keep safety kits at all the spots where police personnel are stationed," it added.

He asked the Chief Fire Officer to collect safety equipment kits from the police line and distribute them among the fire personnel. A fire brigade is also carrying out sanitation work in the hotspot areas, hence the personnel need additional safety measures, he said.

Singh further said that thermal screening must be done of all the home-delivery boys delivering essential commodities in hotspot areas of e-commerce companies and sample testing should be done on a random basis. "Officials must speak to the concerned e-commerce companies regarding this. The adequate number of procurement centres has been created. Police personnel must ensure that crowding does not take place in mandis and procurement centres. They must see that social distancing is strictly implemented," the statement added.

Singh said that all liquor shops must be inspected by the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police in coordination with District Excise Officer. He also asked to prepare a roster to check all the liquor shops. "We will not tolerate discrepancy in this regard," he said. Singh also discussed issues relating to bringing back Uttar Pradesh labourers who have completed 14-day quarantine process but are stranded in other states.

He directed officials to be prepared and complete all necessary preparations in time. (ANI)