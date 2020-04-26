Left Menu
17 new COVID-19 positive cases in Nagpur, city tally reaches 119

As many as 17 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur, taking the total number of cases in the city to 119.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 17 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur, taking the total number of cases in the city to 119. "17 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur taking the total number of cases in the Nagpur municipal limit to 119," Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 count in Maharashtra stood at 7,628 after 811 new virus cases were reported, said the state health department. India's total count, on the other hand, surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

