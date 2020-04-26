Left Menu
COVID-19: Gujarat-based company develops reusable PPE kits

To contain biomedical waste, a Gujarat-based company has developed reusable Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:58 IST
A company based in Vadodara developed reusable PPE kits to fight coronavirus pandemic. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

To contain biomedical waste, a Gujarat-based company has developed reusable Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Wearing these suits, doctors will be 100 per cent safe as it operates with positive air pressure. The air quality in the suits is also measured online. This PPE suit has its own decontamination process. As this is not disposable, so no biomedical waste will be generated," said Managing Director of Sure Safety (India) Ltd, N Dand while speaking to ANI.

"We provide COVID-19 safety equipment to Government fo India, Government of Gujarat and Indian Defence," he added. This comes after reports came from several states that health workers at the hospitals do not have PPE while treating the COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

