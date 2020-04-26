Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 has affected defence forces in limited numbers, discipline and patience helped check its spread: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Coronavirus has affected the three services in very limited numbers and the discipline and patience of the armed forces' personnel have helped in preventing its spread there, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:53 IST
COVID-19 has affected defence forces in limited numbers, discipline and patience helped check its spread: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus has affected the three services in very limited numbers and the discipline and patience of the armed forces' personnel have helped in preventing its spread there, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday. "COVID-19 has affected the three services in very limited numbers. In the case of the Navy, there was one person who was affected and we found that he was asymptomatic for a long time and kept associating with other fellow sailors. But the moment it was detected, the Navy has been very quick to react and ensure that the spread does not take place any further," he told ANI in an exclusive interview.

General Rawat said because of the quick reaction, Navy was able to control the spread of this menace. "So, I think because of this quick reaction, the Navy was able to contain the spread of this menace. The fact that they have been quick to control the spread, I think the credit does go to the people who took prompt action. I would once again say that this is the discipline and patience which has helped us in preventing the spread of the menace," he said. 26 sailors were placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at INS Angre earlier this month.

"The twenty-six sailors who were placed in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai, belong to INS Angre, a shore establishment. There has so far not been a single case of COVID-19 onboard any ship, submarine or air station of the Indian Navy," Indian Navy had said in a press release. The Navy said it remains "combat-ready, mission-capable and is in full readiness to partake in the national mission to fight the pandemic as well as to provide support to our friendly neighbours in the IOR". (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-states total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the heal...

Shakira completes ancient philosophy course during lockdown

Pop diva Shakira has graduated with a degree in ancient philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, a course she took during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemicThe Colombian singer is isolating with her two children and...

We are implementing Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We are implementing Centres guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during lockdown Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Helping poor is our topmost priority amid COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday informed of the steps taken by the government to ensure the well-being of the poor as the country battles coronavirus. Money is being directly transferred in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020