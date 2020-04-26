Left Menu
Development News Edition

Araria District Agricultural officer facing charges for misbehaving with security guard takes charge as Deputy Director

Araria District Agricultural officer Manoj Kumar who is facing charges of misbehaving with a security guard has been transferred as Deputy Director of Agriculture Department.

ANI | Araria (Bihar) | Updated: 26-04-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 11:38 IST
Araria District Agricultural officer facing charges for misbehaving with security guard takes charge as Deputy Director
Araria District Agricultural officer Manoj Kumar (in white shirt) in the video grab wherein a security guard is being made to do sit-ups. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Araria District Agricultural officer Manoj Kumar who is facing charges of misbehaving with a security guard has been transferred as Deputy Director of Agriculture Department.

In a recent video, the District Agricultural Officer and a block agricultural coordinator were seen forcing the security guard to do sit-ups. The two government officials were booked under IPC Section 353, 355, 500 and 506 and Under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Bihar, had said that both have been booked for such behaviour. A police officer was also suspended for being a mute spectator of the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-states total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the heal...

Shakira completes ancient philosophy course during lockdown

Pop diva Shakira has graduated with a degree in ancient philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, a course she took during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemicThe Colombian singer is isolating with her two children and...

We are implementing Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We are implementing Centres guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during lockdown Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Helping poor is our topmost priority amid COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday informed of the steps taken by the government to ensure the well-being of the poor as the country battles coronavirus. Money is being directly transferred in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020